ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Rebuild Upstate has been around for 16 years helping 1,450 low-income residents preserve their home in Greenville, Anderson, Oconee and Pickens County.

According to Jake Beaty, CEO of Rebuild Upstate, the networking event “Wake Up with Rebuild” was previously only in Greenville.

“We have seen an increasing interest and partnership in our mission with many businesses and churches in the Anderson community and look forward to serving more homes in Anderson County in the coming months,” said Beaty.

Rebuild Upstate volunteers can fix anything from foundations to roofs.

“A lot of our repairs are weatherization projects. They are converting tubs to showers, providing handicap ramps for elderly citizens. We do a lot of roof work, HVAC, and replacing windows. If it touches a home and it helps a family live more safely then we help provide it,” said Beaty.

Home repairs provide safe, livable housing in existing homes and neighborhoods at a fraction of the cost of building a new home.

“We have many older citizens who don’t want to go to a nursing home as they age. They want to be able to live safely in their home that they have been in for let’s say 40 years, as an example,” said Beaty.

Chip Reaves started volunteering with Rebuild Upstate nine years ago. He has helped repair staircases, build wheelchair ramps and more.

“I remember seeing an 85-year-old man who had this giddiness like a small child when he was leaving his house for the first time because he had a ramp. He can use his walker and can enter and leave his own house for the first time in years on his own. It was a huge thing for him,” said Reaves.

Rebuild Upstate currently has over 700 homes on the waiting list to be repaired. With the help of more volunteers, Rebuild Upstate can work faster at providing a family with the safe living environment they deserve.

“If you know the right way to point a hammer we will find something that you can do to help serve a neighbor in need but if you are teenage years or older and you are interested in serving with us we would love to have you on one of our build sites,” said Beaty.

To become a part of the Rebuild Upstate volunteer team or to donate to the organization, click here.