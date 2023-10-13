PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – The only Walgreens in one Spartanburg County town is set to close, which means the residents will no longer have a drugstore.

Healthcare Communications for Walgreens announced that the Walgreens at 6950 South Pine Street in Pacolet will close on November 6.

It said when a store closes, patients’ prescriptions will automatically be transferred to the nearest Walgreens. In this case, those patients’ prescriptions will be transferred to Walgreens at 2198 Southport Road.

The closure of the Pacolet Walgreens was justified, among other things, “by taking into account our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market, and changes in our patients’ and customers’ buying habits.”

Walgreens said patients will receive notice about the transfer through mail.