WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Walhalla City Councilman Dennis Owens has died due to complications with COVID-19, the city announced on Sunday.

The City of Walhalla posted the news to Facebook Sunday afternoon stating that Owens “…was very passionate about the people and the City of Walhalla. [He] actively participated in initiatives to move the City forward, but mostly found joy in helping people.”

Owens had been serving on the city council since January 1, 2018.