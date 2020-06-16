Walhalla enacts curfew amid protests at Confederate monument

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – The city of Walhalla has enacted a curfew amid rival protests in front of a Confederate monument, Monday evening.

The curfew runs from 9:00pm to 6:00am.

Community activist Traci Fant said Mayor Danny Edwards and members of the city council enacted the curfew at the scene of the protests.

Dozens of people, some representing Black Lives Matter and others carrying Confederate flags were gathered at the “Our Confederate Dead” monument on Main Street.

The monument was the scene of another protest Friday evening which included one protester tying himself to the monument.

Walhalla Police said several people were arrested for breach of peace and disorderly conduct.

Chief Sean Brinson said officers are trying to enforce the curfew at this time and he expects the rallies to continue Tuesday night.

Fant told 7 News that six people were arrested.