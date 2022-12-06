WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Walhalla man was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor on Monday, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said David Roger Talley, 58, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Monday afternoon. He has since been released after posting bond. He was given a $25,000 surety bond.

The investigation began on October 11, 2022 following a report of Talley inappropriately touching a victim, who was a minor at the time of the incident.

The Criminal Investigation/School Safety Bureau took over the investigation and determined that Talley had “grabbed the body part of the victim, during the fall of 2019, and used physical force to do so.”

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.