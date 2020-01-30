Walhalla police officer hospitalized after crash, SCHP investigating

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A Walhalla police officer has been taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday evening.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30pm at the corner of North Church Street and North Broad Street.

According to the Walhalla Police Department, the crash involved their K-9 unit.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital while the K-9 was checked at the scene.

The officer’s condition is not known at this time.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the police officer was driving on North Church Street when a Dodge Caravan ran a stop sign on North Broad Street and struck the driver’s side of the police officer’s vehicle.

The 18-year-old driver of the van was cited for Disregarding a Stop Sign and Violation of Beginner’s Permit.