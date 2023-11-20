SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A walk-through Christmas attraction is coming to Simpsonville.

Nights of Lights is a family-run local event.

Organizers said the event features 200 LED light displays, four carnival rides, a bouncy house, a 2,800-square-foot synthetic ice rink, a petting zoo with pony and camel rides, a 65-foot-tall Christmas tree and a walk-through igloo.

Nights of Lights will run from Nov. 20 through Dec. 31 at the CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park. Santa will be available for photos Friday through Sunday evening on Dec. 17.

The amphitheater will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday each week.

Organizers mentioned that Nights of Lights is partnered with Toys for Tots. Guests who bring a new packaged toy on Tuesdays will get free admission.

Tickets can be purchased here.