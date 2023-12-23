SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A walk-through Christmas attraction is in the Upstate for the holidays.

Nights of Lights is a family-fun local event at the CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park in Simpsonville.

Organizers said the event features 200 LED light displays, four carnival rides, a bouncy house, a 2,800-square-foot synthetic ice rink, a petting zoo with pony and camel rides, a 65-foot-tall Christmas tree and a walk-through igloo.

The amphitheater will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday each week.

Organizers mentioned that Nights of Lights is partnered with Toys for Tots. Guests who bring a new packaged toy on Tuesdays will get free admission. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

Nights of Lights will conclude on New Year’s Eve.