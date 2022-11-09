ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for car theft was arrested Monday in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said 24-year-old Mitchell Mack was arrested for gun and fentanyl charges.

Police located a car that was reported stolen from New York in the Deaverview Road area.

The National Crime Information Center notified authorities that the suspect later identified as Mack may be armed.

Detectives learned that Mack also had warrants from Buncombe County unrelated to theft and apprehended him without incident.

Mack was arrested for the following charges:

Warrant: B&E with intent to terrorize

Warrant: Misd. B&E

Warrant: Assault on female

Warrant: Injury to personal property

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Alter/Remove gun serial number

PWISD schedule II (fentanyl)

PWISD schedule II (crack)

Felony possess schedule I

Carrying a concealed gun

Possess drug paraphernalia

Officers seized fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA and a firearm during his arrest.

Mack was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center with no bond due to domestic charges. Police said if lifted, he will be held under a $90,000 bond.

Police also charged 18-year-old Mackenzy Ann Strout with felony possession schedule II, conspire to sell/deliver cocaine, conspire to sell/deliver schedule II.

She was released Monday on a $30,000 bond.