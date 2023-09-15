ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect wanted out of Georgia was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Devin Daniels who was wanted out of Fulton County for a probation violation involving weapons charges along with other warrants.

Authorities said deputies initiated a stop on a Gray Kia K5 along Interstate 85 at mile marker 14.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they said the passenger in the car later identified as Daniels gave authorities their brother’s name instead of his own.

Deputies discovered that the initial name given was wanted out in Texas.

While deputies attempted to take Daniels into custody to verify the information given, he fled and climbed over a barbed wire fence.

Officials were able to locate Daniels immediately with the assistance of an Air 1, drones and K9 unit.

Daniels was taken into custody where deputies discovered his actual name.

Daniel will be extradited back to Fulton County once a fugitive from justice warrant is obtained according to deputies.