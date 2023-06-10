PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens Police Department said that a wanted woman was arrested during a routine traffic stop on Saturday.

Officers said that Cassey Lynn Kraft was arrested this morning after the traffic stop on Main Street around 11:30 a.m.

According to officers, when Kraft was pulled over she had multiple fake identities. Kraft also had multiple warrants for her arrest for grand larceny. Officers said that Kraft stole a bay car from a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kraft is being held at the Pickens County Detention Center waiting to be extradited back to Las Vegas at this time.