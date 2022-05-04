SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted by the Columbia Police Department was arrested Wednesday in Spartanburg County.

The police department said 28-year-old John Forrest Washington Jr. was arrested following a Crimestoppers tip about his whereabouts.

Washington is accused of forcing his way into a woman’s home on Pelham Drive in October 2021.

Investigators said Washington made threats while armed with a sharp object and sexually assaulted the resident. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening laceration to her hand during the incident.

Washington left the scene after stealing the victim’s black 2015 Nissan Altima according to police.

Police said Washington will be charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, criminal sexual conduct and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $4,000 bond and charged with possession of stolen pistol and unlawful carrying of pistol.