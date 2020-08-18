Wanted man arrested after chase in Laurens Co., deputies say

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies said a wanted man was arrested following a chase Tuesday morning in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Jeffrey Bigham was wanted on charges of Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Arson.

The sheriff’s office said Bigham was spotted near Henderson Church Road in Hickory Tavern around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said they attempted to stop Bigham when a chase began.

The chase came to an end on Highway 101 South after deputies used spike strips.

Bigham is currently charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Burglary, Arson, four counts of Grand Larceny, Domestic Violence, Trespassing, and Transport of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle with Broken Seal.

The sheriff’s office said more charges are pending.

Bigham is being held in the Laurens County Detention Center.