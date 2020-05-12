Wanted man arrested following chase, crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies say they have arrested a man after he led them on a chase which ended in a crash after they tried to serve a warrant on him.

The sheriff’s office said they were attempting to arrest Michael David Brown near Chestnut Ridge Road Monday night when he drove away after crashing into a deputy’s patrol car.

Deputies said they chased Brown to Millers Pond Way where he crashed.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said neither Brown nor any deputies were hurt.

Brown was taken into custody and deputies said more charges are pending.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.