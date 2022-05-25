SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County for attempted murder.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 7:30 a.m. to Speedway, located on East Main Street, in reference to a wanted suspect who had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder with the Spartanburg Police Department.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they located Robert Harold Davis, 33, of Spartanburg, standing in front of the Speedway.

Davis was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.