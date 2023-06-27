ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested in East Asheville Monday morning.
According to the Asheville Police Department, Victor Alexander Meadows, who was wanted on an open warrant for felony death by motor vehicle was taken into custody around 1:46 a.m.
During the arrest, Meadows was found to be in possession of a firearm and drugs.
Officers seized:
- 9 mm Sug Sauer Pistol
- 15 grams of cocaine
- 13 DU Xanax
- 2.7 grams of fentanyll
- $653.22
Meadows was charged with:
- grand jury indictment
- possession of firearm by felon
- possession of sch II
- possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- maintain a vehicle for CS
- possession with intent to sell or deliver sch IV
- possession of controlled substance on jail premises
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Meadows was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
If you have information about illegal gun or drug activity, Asheville Police Department encourages you to contact them at (828) 252-1110.