ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested in East Asheville Monday morning.

According to the Asheville Police Department, Victor Alexander Meadows, who was wanted on an open warrant for felony death by motor vehicle was taken into custody around 1:46 a.m.

During the arrest, Meadows was found to be in possession of a firearm and drugs.

Officers seized:

9 mm Sug Sauer Pistol

15 grams of cocaine

13 DU Xanax

2.7 grams of fentanyll

$653.22

Meadows was charged with:

grand jury indictment

possession of firearm by felon

possession of sch II

possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

maintain a vehicle for CS

possession with intent to sell or deliver sch IV

possession of controlled substance on jail premises

possession of drug paraphernalia

Meadows was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

If you have information about illegal gun or drug activity, Asheville Police Department encourages you to contact them at (828) 252-1110.