SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man who was previously spotted in Spartanburg County was arrested Saturday morning.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Jacob Ryan Mims was located this morning before 9 a.m.

Mims was wanted for failure to appear in court on charges of attempted murder, resisting arrest, escape, and other charges, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said they received a tip that Mims was in the area of Reidville Road in Moore.

Investigators located Mims in the passenger seat of a vehicle that pulled over but Mims ran behind the Publix on Highway 290. A perimeter was set up and deputies attempted to use a K-9 to track Mims but they were unable to find him.

Deputies said Mims was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.