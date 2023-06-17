ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that a man was arrested on multiple charges on Wednesday, June 14th.

Officers said that they arrested Terry Graham Jr.,26, along South Tunnel Road around 5:54 p.m.

Graham Jr. was charged with the following:

  • possession of a firearm by a felon
  • trafficking in cocaine by possession
  • trafficking in cocaine by transport
  • possession w/ intent to distribute sch. II
  • carrying a concealed gun
  • possess drug paraphernalia

The following items were seized:

  • Taurus PT738 pistol
  • 30.82g of powder cocaine
  • Digital scale
  • $1,600

Graham Jr. was booked into the Buncombe County Detention facility under a $55,000 bond issued by the magistrate.