ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that a man was arrested on multiple charges on Wednesday, June 14th.

Officers said that they arrested Terry Graham Jr.,26, along South Tunnel Road around 5:54 p.m.

Graham Jr. was charged with the following:

possession of a firearm by a felon

trafficking in cocaine by possession

trafficking in cocaine by transport

possession w/ intent to distribute sch. II

carrying a concealed gun

possess drug paraphernalia

The following items were seized:

Taurus PT738 pistol

30.82g of powder cocaine

Digital scale

$1,600

Graham Jr. was booked into the Buncombe County Detention facility under a $55,000 bond issued by the magistrate.