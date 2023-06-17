ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that a man was arrested on multiple charges on Wednesday, June 14th.
Officers said that they arrested Terry Graham Jr.,26, along South Tunnel Road around 5:54 p.m.
Graham Jr. was charged with the following:
- possession of a firearm by a felon
- trafficking in cocaine by possession
- trafficking in cocaine by transport
- possession w/ intent to distribute sch. II
- carrying a concealed gun
- possess drug paraphernalia
The following items were seized:
- Taurus PT738 pistol
- 30.82g of powder cocaine
- Digital scale
- $1,600
Graham Jr. was booked into the Buncombe County Detention facility under a $55,000 bond issued by the magistrate.