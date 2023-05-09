ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that they arrested a wanted man while conducting crime prevention measures in the east Asheville area on Monday afternoon.

According to officers, Khensani Keon Garris, 20, was arrested near the 1470 block of Tunnel Road on Monday around 5:16 p.m.

Officers said that during the arrest they found a self-manufactured Polymer 80 pistol ghost gun and two additional guns, one of which was stolen.

Officers seized the following:

Polymer 80 self-manufactured pistol (ghost gun)

Glock 43 pistol (reported stolen by APD)

Ruger EC9S pistol

Garris was charged with the following:

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Carrying a Concealed Gun

Assault

(Warrant)- Assault With Deadly Weapon w/ Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury

Garris was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $180,000 secured bond.