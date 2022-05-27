ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs the public’s help locating a wanted man for multiple theft charges.

Police said 41-year-old Thomas Osteen was previously wanted for organized retail theft and stealing from multiple businesses.

Osteen has now been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and common law robbery, police said.

Police said Osteen is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone that may know the whereabouts of Osteen is asked to call (828) 252-1110 or anonymously text TIP2APD to 847411.