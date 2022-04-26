SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man is in custody following a chase in Spartanburg County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned that Samith Ung, who was wanted for grand larceny, false information and violation of an order of protection, was possibly at the Marathon station at Highway 290 and Interstate 85.

Deputies said Ung was possibly in a dark-colored Ford Ranger that appeared to be spray painted. When deputies arrived at the Marathon Station, they saw a painted Ford Ranger that matched the description pulling out of the parking lot.

Deputies attempted to do a traffic stop, however, Ung refused to stop and a chase began, according to the sheriff’s office. The chase ended at the intersection of SC Hwy 29 and Highway 80 when Ung’s vehicle hit a vehicle that was turning in the intersection.

According to deputies, EMS responded to check all parties involved on the scene. A woman that was driving the vehicle initially hit by Ung was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Another woman, whose vehicle was hit after the initial crash, was seen by EMS but not taken to a hospital.

Ung was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges will most likely be brought against Ung.