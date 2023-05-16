OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that a wanted fugitive from North Carolina was arrested near Seneca on Tuesday morning.

Deputies said that they were dispatched to a person with a weapon call, and the Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team was activated.

According to deputies when they went to the home to arrest the suspect due to him having multiple arrest warrants from North Carolina and for missing court.

Deputies said that the suspect went inside the home when the bail bondsman arrived on the scene. When the bail bondsman got to the door of the home, the suspect had a pistol in his hand and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not go off.



The bail bondsman then ran behind their vehicles after the suspect reached behind him

near a wall. He then made threats to harm the bail bondsman.



Additional deputies arrived on the scene and tried to bring a peaceful resolution to the situation. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team was activated on Monday around 10 p.m.

Deputies assigned to the S.W.A.T. assembled at a nearby location on Snow Creek

Road.

The suspect was eventually arrested around on Tuesday morning around 2:23 a.m. Deputies arrested Kenneth Wayne Edwards, 53, of Seneca. Edwards was charged with breach of peace and transported to the Oconee County Detention Center.

Edwards remains in jail, at this time, pending a bond hearing. A hold has also been placed on Edwards by the Swain County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.







.