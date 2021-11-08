Wanted Seneca man arrested on grand larceny and carjacking warrants in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted Seneca man was arrested on grand larceny and carjacking warrants in Oconee County early Monday morning.

We previously reported the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office was seeking a subject wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for an incident that happened in November of 2020.

Deputies identified the suspect as Evan Michael Hood, 41.

According to arrest warrants obtained by the sheriff’s Office, Hood was involved in an incident on Knollwood Drive near Mountain View Drive near Seneca in which Hood took a 1996 Honda Accord from the victim at gunpoint.

Besides the vehicle, Hood is also accused of taking the contents that were located inside of the vehicle, including two cell phones. The vehicle was later recovered by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on December 9th, 2020.

Deputies located Hood at 12:23 a.m. Monday morning on Edna Drive and arrested him.

Hood was also served with six arrest warrants from the Seneca Police Department as well as a General Sessions Bench Warrant and a warrant from the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Hood is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on $55,000 surety bond on the Sheriff’s Office warrants and a combined $2,274.00 personal recognizance bond on the six charges from the Seneca Police Department. A hold has also been placed on Hood by Horry County.