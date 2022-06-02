NEWARK, N.J. (WSPA) – A wanted man from Spartanburg County was arrested Thursday morning in New Jersey.

We previously reported Spartanburg County deputies were searching for Almalik Geter, Jr., 19, who goes by the street name of Lil Al back in May.

Geter was wanted for second-degree domestic violence, removing or destroying an electronic monitoring device and escape.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Geter was arrested 8 times since 2020 by the sheriff’s office for offenses such as possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, threatening a public official and resisting arrest.

Geter was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning in Newark, New Jersey.

He is currently being held in Essex County Detention Facility on a fugitive from justice charge.

Once Geter is back in Spartanburg County, deputies will request for his bond to be denied due to his repeated history of non-compliance.