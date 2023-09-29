GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted suspect was arrested following a chase in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said a chase ensued when an officer located a stolen vehicle on Mills Avenue.

The suspect attempted to flee according to officers but the vehicle became immobilized after police executed a pit maneuver on Rutherford Road.

The suspect began to flee on foot but officers were able to apprehend him.

Officials seized drugs from the suspect and learned that he had a warrant with the U.S. Marshals.

The police department charged him with the following:

Trafficking meth

Trafficking cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Failure to stop for blue lights

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Interfering with police

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.