GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted suspect was arrested following a chase in Greenville.
The Greenville Police Department said a chase ensued when an officer located a stolen vehicle on Mills Avenue.
The suspect attempted to flee according to officers but the vehicle became immobilized after police executed a pit maneuver on Rutherford Road.
The suspect began to flee on foot but officers were able to apprehend him.
Officials seized drugs from the suspect and learned that he had a warrant with the U.S. Marshals.
The police department charged him with the following:
- Trafficking meth
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Failure to stop for blue lights
- Possession of a stolen vehicle
- Interfering with police
The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.