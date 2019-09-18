Wanted Union Co. man captured after 6-hour search

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a Union man wanted for failure to appear in Federal court was arrested with 200 grams of methamphetamine after a six-hour search, Wednesday.

(From: Union County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Tommy Mikel Willard failed to appear at Federal court and removed an ankle monitor.

Deputies received information that Willard was spotted on the front porch of a home on Browns Creek Road and was confronted by someone in the home causing him to run away.

The sheriff’s office said Willard ran into the woods near the intersection of Browns Creek Road and Webber Lake Road.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office, the US Marshals Service, and SLED conducted a search of the area and took Willard into custody after a six-hour search.

Willard was found with over 200 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, deputies said.

Willard is being held in the Union County Detention Center.