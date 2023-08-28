PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said that two men have been arrested after an undercover investigation was conducted.

Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and members of the Community Action Team executed a residential search warrant at Brett William Ferguson’s home on Wednesday, August 16.

According to deputies, Ferguson had a revolver and a trafficking weight of fentanyl. Jay Logan Marks, who was also on scene, had a distributable amount of heroin.

Brett Furguson and Jay Marks were both arrested and charged with the following:

-Brett Furguson:

trafficking fentanyl – 1st offense

distribution of fentanyl (3 counts)

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Jay Marks was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (3rd offense).