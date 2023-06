LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested in connection to multiple car break-ins on Sunday.

Officers said that Tony Nathaniel Carter, 56, of Laurens was arrested near Watts Avenue. According to officers, Carter had warrants related to four separate car break-ins.

Carter also faces charges of resisting arrest. Carter is being held at the Laurens County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.