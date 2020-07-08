Warrants obtained in Leonna Wright disappearance, solicitor says

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Warrants have been obtained in connection with the disappearance of Leonna Wright in Anderson County in 2015, according to Tenth Circuit Solicitor David Wagner.

Wagner released a statement saying that his office was asked to review the case prior to any decision to charge anyone but the sheriff’s office did not wait for the review to be completed before charging.

“I cannot speak to the appropriateness of these charges until the full review process is finalized to ensure the high standards of evidence that we require for prosecution have been met,” said Wagner.

“Therefore, my Office considers this matter to remain an on-going open investigation, and for that reason I will not be commenting further at this time.”

It is not yet known who has been charged and what those charges are.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said no warrants have been served at this time.

Leonna Wright disappeared from her mother’s Pendleton apartment on June 6, 2015.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride previously announced in 2018 that the former boyfriend of Wright’s mother, Travis Jones, was a suspect in the case.