GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The BMW Charity Pro-Am begins Thursday. Ahead of the event 7NEWS Anchor Fred Cunningham put actor Brian Baumgartner – known to many as Kevin in the mocumentary sitcom ‘The Office’ – through his paces on the links.

Every June celebrities and sports stars make their way to Greenville and Spartanburg counties to play in the tournament, which helps raise money for multiple Upstate charities.

The tournament pairs pro golfers and celebrities together to compete and raise money.

Organizers said the proceeds will go to five Upstate charities this year, including the Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute, Roper Mountain Science Center, Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, Meyer Center for Special Children, and the Cancer Society of Greenville County.

Some of the celebrities playing in the tournament include NBA guard Seth Curry, baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr, NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, and actors like Baumgartner.

This year’s BMW Pro-Am will be played at Thornblade Club and Carolina Country Club. You can watch all of the action on golf.com/watch.