(WSPA) – You’ve heard that you shouldn’t leave food out for bears to eat, but what about doorbell cameras?

A hungry bear recently tried to chow down on an Upstate homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera.

According to Ring, the homeowner said the bear, which he named Bourbon, visits every day, rain or shine, and will sometimes take naps nearby.

Video shared by Ring shows the bear tearing down the homeowner’s doorbell camera and chewing on it in early May near Caesars Head State Park.

Ring said it’s a regular occurrence and the camera still works, even after becoming bear food multiple times.