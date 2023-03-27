ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A north Asheville neighborhood had some surprise visitors on Monday.

A family of black bears was spotted roaming along West Black Oak Drive Monday morning.

Resident Michael Ruiz captured video of the bears – a mother and her family of cubs – moving through the area.

Ruiz said the bears started their trek through the area on Black Oak Drive, going through a neighbors yard, then his own yard before going down West Black Oak Drive, where they were spotted stopping to gnaw on some bushes as they passed through.

Bears typically come out of hibernation in mid-March.

Black bears like the ones seen on Monday are typically not aggressive, but anyone who spots a bear, especially a mother and her cubs, is advised to give them a wide berth and do not feed them.