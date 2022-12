SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Movies on Morgan Square event begins this week in Spartanburg.

The movie “Elf” starring Will Ferrell will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Morgan Square in downtown Spartanburg.

The second movie scheduled is “Polar Express,” starring Tom Hanks, which will be shown on Dec. 15th at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free.