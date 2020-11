ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) -- A 24-year-old Asheville man was was taken into custody Thursday morning on multiple charges, including drug trafficking.

Police said officers were in the area of Walton Street when they encountered Parish Taqoun Tobe, of Asheville, who was known to have multiple outstanding warrants. According to police, Tobe ran from officers, but was taken into custody after a short chase without incident.