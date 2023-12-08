ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Wedding vows typically include a line about a couple loving one another in sickness or in health, and one couple made their commitment to that concept official this week.

On Friday, Megan Chartier, a patient at Mission Hospital and her boyfriend of 13 years, Desmond Webb, were married in the chapel at Mission Hospital. The happy couple said their vows surrounded by their four sons, Megan’s occupational therapist, a nurse manager and members of the Mission Hospital Guest Services team.

Chartier has been in the hospital since October. One day while working she noticed a loss of feeling in her leg, and was eventually unable to use either of her legs.

She was diagnosed with Wernicke Encephalopathy, an acute neurological condition which affects strength, balance and memory.

When Chartier first arrived at the hospital she was unable to perform basic tasks like combing her hair and brushing her teeth.



On Friday she herself for her wedding, a testament to her progress during her time at Mission Hospital.