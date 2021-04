GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - The Department of Social Services says reports of child abuse are rising as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Officials attribute the uptick to children being back in school, therefore more eyes on the them now than in the last year.

Data from the Department of Social Services reported a 53-percent drop in calls reporting abuse and neglect in children, the last week of March into early April of 2020.

"For the week ending March 8, 2021, we had a total of 1,939 calls that came into our D.S.S hub. And of those, 1,550, were child protective services calls," said Director of Communications and External Affairs for D.S.S., Connelly-Anne Ragley.

That's a 134-percent increase in calls right around the same time period a year later.