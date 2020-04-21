WATCH: Gaffney nursing home gets outdoor piano performance

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Residents at Magnolias of Gaffney who haven’t been able to receive visits from loved ones got a special outdoor piano performance, Tuesday.

Tammie Boyter has been visiting the facility to play piano for around three years.

Shelly Smith, Executive Director of Magnolias of Gaffney, asked Boyter if she would play if they rolled the piano outside.

“I said certainly, I will be very happy to,” said Boyter.

“Since March 5, they haven’t been able to have their family or their loved ones to come into the building,” said Smith. “And not being able to see their loved ones, it can take a toll on them.”