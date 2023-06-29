(WSPA) – Jada Samuel’s grandmother always wanted to compete in a beauty pageant. But, as a Black woman in the segregated south, she never could.

So when Samuel was crowned the 2023 Miss South Carolina on Saturday, the moment wasn’t lost on her.

“Her experiences are completely different than the ones I’ve had. So this is just an opportunity for me to represent a culture of people who look like me but also represent so many other things,” said Samuel on Thursday in an interview with 7NEWS.

“I’m the oldest woman to win the crown I’m the first woman to with a dramatic monologue to win the crowd. So this is a moment for so many different people to be able to relate to my story.”

Samuel stopped by 7NEWS’s Greenville Studio to chat with anchors Taylor Murray and Amy Wood about her momentous victory, her nonprofit work and mentoring young women.