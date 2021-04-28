WATCH: Officials announce return of TD Saturday Market in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville, TD Bank and Prisma Health will announce the return of TD Saturday Market Wednesday morning.

The announcement is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. in Village Green, located next to City Hall.

Mayor Knox White and Prisma Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wendall James are expected to speak during the news conference.

The 2021 TD Saturday Market will open on May 1 and go through October 30.

It will feature 77 different vendors throughout the season.

7 News plans to livestream the announcement.

