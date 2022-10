SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright is set to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to provide more information on a Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting happened near a bar on South Church Street.

29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of early Tuesday morning, a suspect had not yet been identified.