EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A procession was held Thursday evening for Officer Matthew Hare, who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday in Easley.

Hare died while attempting to get a person who was having a mental health crisis off of train tracks. He was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train.

Easley Police said Hare’s body was escorted back to Easley around 6:30 p.m.

Watch video of the procession in the player above.