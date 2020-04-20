WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks after touring SC tornado damage

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham spoke to 7 News a week after an EF-3 tornado struck close to his home.

“I thought a train was coming through the bedroom,” said Graham.

The tornado hit during the early morning hours of April 13, killing one person in Oconee County.

The twister is one of 20 confirmed tornadoes which struck during a severe weather outbreak South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

