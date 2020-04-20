WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks after touring SC tornado damage

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham spoke to 7 News a week after an EF-3 tornado struck close to his home.

“I thought a train was coming through the bedroom,” said Graham.

The tornado hit during the early morning hours of April 13, killing one person in Oconee County.

The twister is one of 20 confirmed tornadoes which struck during a severe weather outbreak South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Watch the full interview with Senator Graham above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories