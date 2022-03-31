GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis and Greenville County Schools Superintendent Burke Royster spoke Thursday afternoon following a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.

Sheriff Lewis said one student shot another at the school around 12:30pm.

The injured student was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody a short distance from the school.

More than 200 law enforcement personnel were brought to the school following the shooting, the sheriff said.

“It’s a senseless tragedy, unfortunately one that occurs all too often in today’s society,” said Royster. “Where people, perhaps, resort to violence and it has a lasting impact on all those who are in proximity to it.”

Watch the full news conference in the video player above.

Parents of students at Tanglewood Muddle School are being asked to go to Brookwood Church in Simpsonville to pick up their children.