GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The eight teams that will be competing in Greenville for the opening round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament were revealed Sunday night. Among them were the Duke Blue Devils, who enter as a two-seed in head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.

The first two rounds of the West Region will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville starting Friday, March 18 with four games. Round two will include two games played on Sunday, March 20.

The first four teams were revealed to be No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson and No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 CS Fullerton.

The second set of teams announced were No. 7 USC (Cal) vs. No. 10 Miami (FL) and No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville St.

The specific times of the matchups have not yet been released.

The entire Selection Sunday Show can be viewed on WSPA beginning at 6 p.m.

Representatives from the Southern Conference and Furman University gathered at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to watch ‘Selection Sunday’. The SoCon and Furman are hosts of the event.