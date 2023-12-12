SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s time for the 2023 Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas Parade! This year’s parade is marshalled by 7NEWS’ own Jack Roper.

This year’s parade starts at around 6:30 p.m. on South Pine Street, then heads west on East Main Street, then north on North Church Street and ends at Daniel Morgan Avenue.

Many are expected to bundle up and brave the cold for to see this year’s event – and Santa Claus himself – but for those who are unable to get out to the parade, 7NEWS will stream the parade live once it begins.