WATCH: Spartanburg Community College announces significant scholarship assistance

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – SCC partnered with Spartanburg One Inc. and Bringing Back the Burg Business Recovery Task Force to “virtually eliminate” tuition for all students throughout the 2021-2022 academic year.

“As our community bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic, SCC and our partners are ready to make dreams of college, new jobs and new careers a reality for everyone. The pathway to college at Spartanburg Community College is more affordable than ever before,” SCC president Dr. G. Michael Mikota explained.

“Throughout the 2021-2022 academic year – fall, spring and summer semesters – SCC will offer institutional scholarships to reduce tuition for anyone attending our college. This means students can attend SCC at virtually no cost,” Mikota said.

SCC dedicated the institutional portion of Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II to make college affordable for students, according to the press release. Additional funding sources to offset tuition may include grants, such as Federal Pell Grants, Federal Supplemental Opportunity Grant and S.C. Needs-Based Grant, SC Lottery Tuition Assistance Program, SC Wins funding and scholarships.

According to the press release, SCC’s new institutional scholarships are available to anyone with a desire to begin or continue their education, including:

Adults with some college

Adults with no college

Recent high school graduates

Dual enrolled high school students

Career changers

Anyone who needs a do-over by starting college again

All college-eligible students enrolled at SCC in a minimum of six credit hours will be eligible for the scholarships throughout the 2021-2022 school year, according to the press release.

For more information, click here or email admissions@sccsc.edu.

