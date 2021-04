SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department will remember the life and service of Officer Jason Harris.

On April 11, 2017, Harris was responding to a report of a burglary when his police motorcycle crashed on Union Street.

Harris died from his injuries two days later at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

Members of the community are invited to attend the ceremony.

7 News plans to livestream the event at 10 AM.