Water main break hurts nearby businesses, crews work to restore water

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A water main break caused problems for people in parts of Spartanburg County on Monday and crews are working to restore it.

Leaders with Woodruff Roebuck Water District said it happened on Highway 221 between I-26 and Highway 290 around 6 a.m. The break affected people, businesses, and schools nearby.

“Toilets won’t flush, sinks won’t work, we can’t even wash our hands,” said Meredith Haston, the assistant manager at Circle K. “It’s affecting everything.”

The break is hurting nearby businesses like Circle K.

“They think we have water and then we tell them, and then they’re just either irritated or slightly inconvenienced and I feel really bad for that but there’s nothing I can do for it,” said Haston.

Haston said some services are shut down without water too.

“We run a food program here, we have fresh food, and we can’t wash any dishes, we can’t prepare any food, and it’s affecting business heavily,” said Haston.

She said the gas station, which is right off the highway, is a popular stop for many.

“Everyone that comes in, they need to use the bathroom, you know, we’re off of I-26,” said Haston.

She said the water break is the second blow for the business in a matter of days. Last week, snow and ice kept customers home and sales down. Now, she said it’s likely they won’t have running water most of the day which will hurt profits too.

“They’ve been down for the past week because of the weather, but yeah, they’re going to be down tremendously,” said Haston.

Circle K got their water turned back on about 1:30 p.m.

WRWD leaders said water would slowly be restored over the next few hours.

People in the area with water are also under a boil advisory until further notice. They should bring water to a full boil for at least one minute before using it.