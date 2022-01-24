Water main break near Roebuck forces early dismissal, boil water advisory

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A water main break near US 221 is forcing Spartanburg County School District Six to close several schools early.

The district says that Roebuck Elementary, Dorman, Dorman Freshman, and Gable Middle Schools are closing now.

Parents are asked to pick up their children as soon as possible. Teachers and staff will hold all students at the school until a parent, guardian, or authorized person arrives unless they are student drivers.

The water main break happened on Highway 221 between Highway 290 and I-26 around 6:00 a.m. It is affecting Roebuck, Walnut Grove, Moore, and the Stone Station areas of Spartanburg County.

There is a boil water advisory in effect until further notice. Crews are on the scene now. They do not know when water service will be restored.



