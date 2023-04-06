SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A water main broke Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

The break happened on Reidville Road near Apollo Drive.

Spartanburg Water said a 12-inch water line broke around noon.

Crews are working to isolate the leak. There’s no word yet on how many customers may be affected by the leak.

Portions of Reidville Road are blocked due to the leak. Drivers should avoid the area.

While crews are working to repair the break, a boil water advisory has been issued for businesses and a church along Reidville Road and Apollo Drive, as well as one home at 3902 Apollo Drive.

Spartanburg Water said customers may experience, or may have experienced, an interruption of service or a reduction in normal water pressures. The impacted water main will be repaired as quickly as possible. Once repaired, the affected area will be thoroughly flushed and tested to ensure that no contamination has occurred.

Spartanburg Water said there has been no confirmed contamination of the water system in the area. Until water can be tested, customers are advised to boil water meant for cooking or drinking for at least one full minute, then cool the water prior to use.

Any ice made during the period of the boil water advisory that has not been broiled should not be used for drinking.

For all questions and concerns, please contact the Spartanburg Water Customer Service team at (864) 582-6375.